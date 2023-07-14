Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

In Yung Polo recent visual Risky Business, the Chattanooga rapper gives us a small look into his New York City media run

It’s no secret Memphis TN has been on fire and has seemed to be a powerhouse for creating successful artists. But with the rise of their latest success Yung Polo, it seems he may be next up out of the Tennessee state. From being co-signed on DJ Dramas Gangsta Grillz radio to flying out to NYC to promote his new single Risky Business on Shade45 and Bag Fuel.

It’s obvious he has built awareness and demand for himself. In his recent visual Risky Business, the Chattanooga rapper gives us a small look into his New York City media run and a day in the life of an artist that is doing it his way.

Yung Polo:

https://linktr.ee/Yungpolo3

https://www.youtube.com/@Yungpolo3

https://www.instagram.com/ysm_yungpolo