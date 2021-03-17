Yung Slap Unleashes “Speed Off” Visual

(AllHipHop Music)
Yung Slap is here to put on for his city of Los Angeles. Coming from true humble beginnings, the rising star creates music inspired by his experiences in the urban community in the streets of LA. Reflecting on his troubled past from county jail visits to his best friend being deported because of their street lifestyle, Slap injects pure emotion and feelings into his raps.
In 2016, Slap started his own label titled Bail Money Records with long-time friend Paper Films. Most recently, he released his newest single titled “Speed Off,” inspired by his formative years as a teenager and what he saw as his reality growing up in the city of Angels. At the end of last year, he unleashed the official music video, inviting fans into his world and mental state.
Speaking on the record, Yung Slap states, “I want fans to picture the art of my music and take them into my world and reality so they can get a feel of my lifestyle and pain growing up inSouth Los Angeles. All emotions aside, keep your feelings in your heart.”
“Speed Off” hails from his mixtape Demon Seed that’s available on platforms. Follow him at @yungslap.