Yung Stakks Ft. G Herbo- “Swing My Door” Video

(AllHipHop Music)
When it comes to Chicago, the most amazing things about the windy city are often overshadowed by the images of violence and narratives perpetuated in media, and they often obscure the fact that for decades Chicago’s music scene has birthed some of the most prolific artists in music.
Emerging rapper Yung Stakks, courtesy of Chicago’s Westside, is rewriting a new narrative one song at a time.
Yung Stakks is no stranger to adversity, as his father was a well-known gang lord in the windy city, and this caused the young rapper to grow up in one of the worst neighborhoods on Chicago’s Westside.
From being shot twice to surviving a major car accident, Stakks has undoubtedly defied all odds. Using his music as his escape, Yung Stakks would begin to emerge as one of the hottest rappers in Chicago.
Yung Stakks even had the privilege of being featured on an Apple Music playlist that boasted a prominent feature on Forbes.
On his latest single “Swing My Door,” Yung Stakks gets an assist from G Herbo. The collaborative effort will surely make its way to the top of the charts and get added to your favorite playlists.
Check out the video for “Swing My Door” above.