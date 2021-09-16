YunginReckless Releases New Video from 9th Annual A3C Compilation Album, “A3C Volume 9”

As A3C and iHipHop Distribution partner together to deliver their 9th official album, “Reckless” serves as the fourth single released from the project.

Hailing from Jacksonville, YunginReckless is determined to be the next hottest act to emerge out of Florida. At only 20 years old, she’s laid the foundation for a successful career in the rap game. Her most recent track, “Boy Sit Down” featuring Pastor Troy has become a strip club favorite in both Georgia and Florida and her new single “Reckless” serves as the latest release from the forthcoming A3C Festival compilation, A3C Volume 9.

Yungin’s delivery on the Rae The Ruler-produced track is captivating and the coinciding music video brings her lyrics to life. Directed by Creature, the video shows Yungin riding around with her crew, as they all turn up to the track. For such a new artist, she certainly has a grasp of how to present herself on screen – the visual is raw and exciting, showing that she knows how to entertain audiences.

As A3C and iHipHop Distribution partner together to deliver their 9th official album, “Reckless” serves as the fourth single released from the project. For the past decade, A3C and iHipHop Distribution’s compilation series has showcased the newest generation of talent from across the world and has featured artists including A$AP Rocky, G-Eazy, Action Bronson, Vince Staples, $NOT, Curren$y, Yung Bans, Rapsody, Kodie Shane, Buddy, Freddie Gibbs, Lucki, Robb Bank$, and many more.

Beginning on October 21st, the 17th annual A3C Festival and Conference will return to the Gathering Spot in Atlanta. The four-day festival and conference will feature performances by prominent artists, as well as panels led by distinguished professionals in the industry. Dave East and Deante Hitchcock headline the performances for this year’s festival, while speakers such as Cortez Bryant, Dia Simms, Al Branch, and Keshia Knight-Pulliam will lead various panels on developing brand success, expanding beyond the label, and A&R ROI.

To date, there have been three other singles released off of “A3C Volume 9,” including the breakout artist Clever’s “Madness” which gained substantial traction as the first single from “A3C Volume 9.” Additionally, Atlanta’s own Lil Scrappy put on for his hometown with the single “Drippin” and “Speak” by Alia Kadir was released earlier this year.

While listeners await “A3C Volume 9” to drop via iHipHop Distribution / A3C, they can now watch the official video for YunginReckless’ new single, “Reckless,” from “A3C Volume 9.”

