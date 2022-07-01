Chicago Rapper Z-Gang Explains New Project “In Tha Vision”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop spoke with Z-Gang about what the new project means to him, and his favorite songs!

Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, Englewood Area, Z-Gang has loved music all his life and has been making music since the age of 14.

Creating music and producing has helped him through many of his most challenging times. Music is his safe space, his love, and his everything. Music has kept him going and made him the star that he is today: steady on the rise and never giving up.

Today, Z-Gang returns with his newest album titled In Tha Vision.

AllHipHop: Why is the project called ‘In Tha Vision’?

Z-Gang: I named my album “In Tha Vision” because I am “Tha Vision” and I can see further than life, when I have a vision of what I want and where I see myself in the future whether its big or small, I make it happen. There is no stopping me, there is no giving up, and I live by those words so I prepare myself for what I know is to come. SUCCESS

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to get from the project?

Z-Gang: I want the fans to grasp, and understand the gems that are in my bars and utilize them in their lives because they are life changing words. My words in my music are meant to inspire fans letting them know that anything is possible and that you literally can come from nothing to something. Nothing in life is easy but hard work and dedication could take you to the stars. So show love to a real one. Z-GANG

AllHipHop: What’s your favorite song and why?

Z-Gang: My favorite song on this album is “My Boo” because the music makes me feel like God is kissing me on my forehead. The sounds and the vibrations in the track are magnificent, super groovy, and catchy. Trust me the ladies gone love it, AYE LADIES!!! This y’all side action music here on this one.

AllHipHop: Any videos coming?

Z-Gang: After this Album drops, which is on July 1st there will be videos coming soon after. We are planning and booking now. I got the hottest director in the city, Defpop Films, so be prepared for great footage, content, and merch. But fans can go on my Apple Music, Spotify, and Youtube to listen to other music that I already have out and videos.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let us know?

Z-Gang: Shout out to all my people, WE HERE!!!