Z-Wayne Releases “Please Excuse My Absence”

Z-Wayne returns with his brand new, 10-track project “Please Excuse My Absence.” Take a listen.

Coming off a hiatus, Washington D.C. MC Z-Wayne releases his new project titled Please Excuse My Absence, which showcases an older, more mature version of him that is not afraid to curate heartfelt and transparent music.

Composed of 10 tracks, ‘

PEMA is undoubtedly the D.C. native most compelling and transparent work from him to date.

What’s music like?

Think of an enticing mix of Rod Wave, Roddy Ricch, and Z’s own flair through this body of work. Features on the project are Young Moe and NSC Kai.

“It’s all for my son and to be a good role model for my community,” Wayne said. “During my break from music I thought about life and what I needed to do to better my mental health for my family and I. No longer will I be just to be ‘lit’ pursuing rap music, but to be an icon that the kids can look up to.”

It serves as a reintroduction to Z from his younger days making his breakout hit “Ibaka” from music due to new fatherhood and adjusting to a world that’s dealt with a global health pandemic.

With more music set to drop after this, PEMA sets to begin the rise of Z-Wayne as a relatable rapper full of talent. PEMA is available on all platforms.

A break is needed sometimes to procure your best work and Z-Wayne fully embraced his artistry with this release.