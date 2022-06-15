Zavey x Bobby Beige Set To Drop New Single “Pull Up”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Zavey (OutLoud Records) and Bobby Beige( Live Loyal (LVLYL) by Loyalty Ova Money) have recently collaborated on dropping a single titled “Pull Up”. The song has Zavey, Bobby Beige and features Jake Strain. The record was also produced by Bobby Beige who leads the way with the chorus. Zavey comes in with some hot southern bars, followed by the last verse from New York’s own Jake Strain.

Since the music industry is fast growing. Many young artists are entering the stage with a new taste in music. However, Zavey & Bobby Beige have been creating music together for over a decade. Their goal is to influence the entire globe with their music and stay down with the people who believed in them since the beginning. After working with Swaggertown Records on the side, keeping their same brands it’s only right that Zavey (OutLoud Records) has decided to release his newest project titled “The Power Of Not Giving Up ” under Swaggertown Records on distribution and marketing. Zavey will retain full royalty profits of this project, only breaking off his producers and his original team. Be sure to stay tuned for the release of his newest project and his single “Pull Up.”

Stay connected with Zavey

Twitter @zaveyoutloud

Instagram @zavey



Pre Order; The Power Of Not Giving Up

https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/zavey/the-power-of-not-giving-up-3