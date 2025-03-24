Zeddy Will Re-Ignites TikTok With New Single “Uh Oh”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Zeddy Will pushes boundaries once more, electrifying fans on “Uh Oh.”

Zeddy Will electrified social media again when his sizzling new NOLA bounce anthem “Uh Oh” sparked viral frenzy even before its official release.

With over 230,000 user-created TikTok videos previewing the track, the Queens rapper confidently secures his grip on the digital airwaves ahead of his highly anticipated mixtape, “Set the Tone,” dropping on April 4. Produced by Lab Ox, “Uh Oh” showcases Zeddy’s charismatic storytelling as he raps about a strikingly confident woman who unexpectedly chooses to ditch the club alongside him. On the track, Zeddy smoothly promises discretion, pledging to keep their blossoming romance away from prying eyes, maintaining both mystery and charm.

Zeddy Will’s star power has expanded exponentially, backed by impressive numbers—10 million TikTok followers, over 1.3 million Instagram fans, and upwards of 600,000 subscribers on YouTube. Billboard’s recent acknowledgment of Zeddy as one of the “15 Hip-Hop, African & R&B Artists to Watch in 2025” underscores the rapper’s commanding presence, extending far beyond his Queens roots into a global phenomenon.

Currently trending at number two on TikTok, Zeddy and collaborator B Jacks have audiences hooked with their energetic anthem “Get Jiggy.” This success follows closely on the heels of Zeddy’s earlier smash “Twerkin With Your Friends,” which conquered NYC’s Shazam charts and accumulated an astounding 17 million streams. Fans across the country got a taste of Zeddy’s infectious energy during standout performances at South by Southwest and Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out Tour at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, drawing praise from attendees and music critics alike.

Through tracks like “Uh Oh,” Zeddy Will continues evolving his sound, effortlessly blending vibrant bounce rhythms with relatable storytelling. His forthcoming project, “Set the Tone,” promises to further amplify his signature blend of charisma and club-ready beats, firmly establishing him as a fixture in contemporary Hip-Hop’s thriving landscape.

As he gears up for another landmark year, Zeddy Will isn’t just riding the wave—he’s creating it, proving with every viral hit that he has mastered the art of capturing attention, keeping crowds moving, and carving out his spot at the forefront of today’s music culture.