Zeddy Will’s Danceable Freestyle Garners Millions Of Views

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rising star Zeddy Will recently put his freestyle skills to the test on the classic party song “Cha Cha.” RIP DJ Casper.

The emerging rap artist Zeddy Will recently made an appearance on the show “On The Radar,” where he performed a series of freestyles over well-known beats. His freestyle to the tune “Cha Cha,” originally by the renowned DJ Casper (RIP), has been the standout of the rhymes he dropped. In the full video, Zeddy showcases his skill in blending humor and creativity in his lyrics.

The performance has attracted significant viewership on various platforms. On YouTube, it has amassed over 273k views and reached the 27th spot on YouTube’s music trend chart. On Instagram, the freestyle caught the attention of a large audience with 1.2 million views on numerous pages. Even famous streamer Kai Cenat recognized recent streams.

Zeddy Will’s recent single, “You,” also topped 1 million views. A remix of “You” recently came out with features by 2Rare, Kenzo B, and DJ Smallz 732.