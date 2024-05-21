Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

ZNi Embarks on an “Adventure” with New Single and Music Video;

Secures Digital Distribution with Universal Music Group for Maraire Music

Afrofusion sensation ZNi is set to captivate audiences with his latest single, “Adventure,” a vibrant ode to romantic spontaneity. Born in Seattle but deeply connected to his Zimbabwean heritage, ZNi’s music reflects a fusion of cultures that is both infectious and inspiring.

“Adventure,” which is soon to hit radio, encapsulates the essence of a spontaneous romantic escapade, blending irresistible beats with vibrant lyrics that resonate with listeners. Produced by KloudNine Music, this solo track showcases ZNi’s dynamic musical style and sets the tone for his upcoming album, Good Karma.

The release of “Adventure” comes on the heels of ZNi marking a significant milestone in his career as his imprint, Maraire Music has just secured digital distribution with Universal Music Group on it’s future releases and the aforementioned “Adventure.”

Through this strategic collaboration, ZNi’s music will reach a wider audience globally, enhancing his visibility and impact in the music industry. The team at OneUmbrella played a pivotal role in facilitating this opportunity, demonstrating their dedication to advancing ZNi’s career and expanding his reach. This exciting development underscores ZNi’s growing influence and sets the stage for further success in the industry.

The accompanying music video, shot against the stunning backdrop of Bali, Indonesia, was directed by Sam King, who skillfully brings ZNi’s vision to life with captivating visuals that complement the song’s theme.

Reflecting on his musical journey, ZNi shared, “Music has always been a part of my life, thanks to my family’s musical legacy. I started playing instruments from a young age and eventually began writing and producing my own music as a way to express myself creatively.”

ZNi’s previous successes include features on various radio stations, including Motsweding FM in South Africa, and appearances on renowned blog sites such as The Breakfast Club, Billboard Sound, and Earmilk, which have amplified his reach and fanbase worldwide.

Looking ahead, ZNi is excited to continue promoting “Adventure” while working on new music and collaborations. Fans can stay updated on upcoming shows and tours by following him on social media @znimusic and visiting znimusic.com.

Expressing his gratitude to fans, ZNi added, “Your enthusiasm and love for my music inspire me every day, and I can’t wait to share more of my journey with you all. Keep streaming, sharing, and spreading the word about ZNi!”