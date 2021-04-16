Zoe Gawd Releases Hit Single “Bad Things”

(AllHipHop Music)
Hailing from Queens, New York’s “Cut Block,”, the fast-paced living, multicultural environment, and diversity, is what formed the talented Zoe Gawd: writer, rapper and talent. Zoe Gawd began sharpening her artistic abilities at the age of 8 years old, with her top talent being poetry. As the youngest of three children,, she found that poetry and writing was an outlet, as she was on her own often. Slowly transitioning into rap during her teen years in high school, she began to find motivation within herself during her time in and out of studios. In 2016 she finally recorded her first freestyle to Kendrick Lamar’s higher power. She fell in love. 2016 was the year her professional career in music budded, with her debut freestyle to Kendrick Lamar’s “Higher Power” being released.
Influenced from old school 90’s hip hop/rap, artists like Jay Z and Nas are a couple that Zoe Gawd found inspiration from. In addition, she was introduced to her greatest influence, Kanye West, after her older brother introduced the artist.
Proudly announcing newest single, “Bad Things”, a Dillygotitbumpin production,
she is also welcoming new projects in the coming months, as Zoe Gawd’s focus is the future and continues to build towards greatness. With her musical skills sharpening, she consistency impresses her audience. “Do You”, a recent song, was one of the favorites hits to be released. “It was the first time seeing my whole vision come to together between the song and video,” Zoe Gawd shares.” It was the catalyst for me to really motivate me to keep doing what I was doing.” This was a form of validation to the Jamaican Queen.
