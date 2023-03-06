GloRilla Concert Turns Into Death & Chaos In New York

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The mayor says fans should be safe when they go to concerts.

Rising star GloRilla has made headlines after one person lost their life at her Sunday, Mar. 5 concert at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, NY.

Sadly, according to the Associated Press, someone falsely reported after the concert around 11:00 pm, someone in the crowd had a gun, prompting people to start to run in hysteria.

As a result, there was a crowd surge as people ran toward the exits. A stampede left one casualty and nine people hurt.

Originally, police found three of nine critically injured, and took them immediately to the hospital. One of the three, a 33-year-old woman, died in doctor’s care. The others remain in critical condition. The seven were treated but their injuries were not life-threatening.

During a news briefing about the incident, Police Chief David M. Smith said, “We do not have any evidence of gunshots being fired or of anyone being shot or stabbed at the scene.”

“What began last night as a night of live music and fun for the performer GloRilla ended in tragedy with one person dead and two more fighting for their lives,” the chief said.

The police are still investigating the incident.

The concert featured GloRilla and Finess2tymes and was packed.

GloRilla has burst on the scene with her hit song “Tomorrow,” featuring Cardi B with the epic alley-oop on the verse. Since the Grammy awards mini-performance and a few weeks on the Billboard charts, her stock has been up and people have been itching to see her.

Still, the city’s mayor Malik Evans said nothing like this should have happened, despite how popular and packed the concert might have been.

“If you go to a concert you do not expect to be trampled,” he said. “Your loved ones expect you to be able to come home and talk about the experience that you had at that great concert.”

“We are going to hold people accountable for what happened last night, period,” Evans said.