12-Year Old Rapper Lil Rodney Sentenced In Killing Of 1-Year Old Baby

(AllHipHop News)
A 12-year old rapper was sentenced in the tragic murder of a 1-year old baby, but received little mercy from a judge.
A Texas judge chastised Lil Rodney, a Crips gang member, who murdered a baby after taking off an ankle monitor. He shot the baby.
Lil Rodney was subsequently sentenced to 7 years in a juvenile detention center, crying upon learning his fate back in September. The judge let Lil Rodney know he would be incarcerated until the age of 19, prompting him to cry. The judge was not sympathetic.
The judge said, “Every time you come in here you cry. You know that, right? Every single time, you beg me for one more chance. You swear to God, ‘On my mama’s name,’ ‘I’m not gonna cut off the monitor, I’m not gonna run off.”
Rodney, also known as 30 Shotz and Baby Savage, confessed to cutting off his ankle monitor to attend the funeral of an unidentified friend. Both Rodney’s grandfather and birth mother attended the meeting. She gave birth to him at the age of 16 and was also sent to jail two times since the boy was born. His father has long abandoned the family and was not present for any of the virtual trial.