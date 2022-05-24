UPDATE: 18 Children, One Teacher Dead In Mass Shooting At Elementary School

At least 14 children were murdered after an active shooter went into a Texas elementary school with a firearm, killing them all and a teacher. There were numerous other injuries reported at a the crime location.
The incident happened at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, a city with a population of about 16,000. The suspected gunman is an 18-year old high school student from a nearby city. The shooter, reportedly Salvador Ramos is dead, after being killed by law-enforcement that came to the horrific scene.
The shooter entered the school around 11:30 AM on Tuesday with a handgun and also a rifle. There are very few additional details at the moment, but initial reports are saying there is only one gunman.
Ramos was a student at the local high school, Uvalde High. Furthermore, the student reportedly murdered his grandmother with a firearm before going to the school for more carnage.
In a press conference, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, “He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students, and killed a teacher.”
The incident is the latest in a series of mass shootings that has claimed numerous lives.
One of the most recent, and most reprehensible tragedies was a shooting in Buffalo, New York which claimed the lives of 10 Black people in a largely African-American area. The killer, an admitted racist and White Supremacist, reportedly drove hours after researching the region for a dense area of Black people.
Robb Elementary School hosts kids from second grade to fourth grade with mostly Latino students.
Thursday was the students last day before the summer break.