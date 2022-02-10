18-Yr-Old U.K Drill Rapper, Donovan Allen Stabbed To Death Days After First Performance

Donovan Allen was “chilling with friends” when he was reportedly chased with a machete before being stabbed to death.

Donovan “Dimzordimma” Allen, an 18-year-old U.K drill rapper at the start of his music career, was stabbed to death in North London on Monday (Feb. 7).

The Metropolitan Police confirmed Donovan Allen died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics. A post-mortem examination found that Donovan died from a single stab wound to the chest. Cops arrested a 14-year-old boy at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has since been released on bail until early March.

The Evening Standard report Donovan was “chilling with friends” when he was attacked on the seventh floor of an Enfield apartment building at 6:10 p.m on Monday. Neighbors claim he was chased through a communal area of the building by an attacker wielding a machete.

18-year-old Donovan Allen was at the start of a promising career. He celebrated his first public performance in an Instagram post on Jan. 24.

“Bare wheelups 🎤🎤💥💥 wow man my first show 🤩 thanks to everyone who came to support really appreciate it still feels unreal!!!!”

His most recent video, “Juggin (016 Flow,)” released last month, is currently sitting at almost 50,000 views on YouTube.

A Tribute to “Gifted” Donovan Allen

DJ Bobbi London, who worked with the young man over the past year, paid tribute to Donavan Allen in an emotional post.

“You was bright, like a sponge, you just wanted to learn and you was HUNGRY ! So hungry and passionate ! You was polite, well mannered and had respect…..I could tell your family raised you well. And lastly you was so gifted, I always got gassed mixing your tracks and listening to your bars and how you would put words together.”

His former soccer club also shared a tribute to “likeable & kind” Donovan. The comments section is flooded with messages of condolence and support for his family.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, leading the investigation, said: “We are providing specialist support to Donovan’s family as they go through the most unimaginable of times and we are doing everything we can to identify who may be responsible for his murder.” London’s Metropolitan Police Specialist Crime Command continues to investigate. Donovan’s family is being supported by specially trained officers during this difficult time.