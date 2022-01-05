2 Chainz Announces Release Plans For ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ Album

2 Chainz plans to kick off the New Year by dropping his ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’ LP, which he claims will be his last trap album.

2 Chainz is ready to drop his next album.

The veteran rapper announced his Dope Don’t Sell Itself LP will be released in January. 2 Chainz also told fans the project’s lead single will arrive later this week.

“Hey you how you been !?” he wrote via social media. “Its been a minute I know ,but im back with something new and exotic . You know I ain’t been around this long with out being a thinker and a constant student & teacher of the game my album ‘ DOPE DONT SELL ITSELF ‘ drops this month and single drops this week Sincerely Yours , Two Tone Toni.”

Last year, 2 Chainz declared Dope Don’t Sell Itself will be his last trap album. The upcoming project will be his first studio LP since 2020’s So Help Me God!

2 Chainz originally unveiled the title of Dope Don’t Sell Itself at the 2021 HARD Summer Music Festival. The multi-platinum selling artist revealed the name while performing at the event in San Bernardino, California.

Although 2 Chainz had a relatively quiet 2021, he closed out the year by collaborating with DJ Premier. The former Playaz Circle member linked up with the legendary producer for a single called “Mortgage Free,” which was released through Payday Records.

Listen to “Mortgage Free” below.