2 Chainz, Ari Lennox, Keyon Harrold & More Curate Spotify “Black History Is Now” Playlists

Today (February 1) is the first day of Black History Month for the year 2021. To celebrate, Spotify is launching guest-curated playlist takeovers, brand new podcasts, and more exclusive content.
Several notable Black creators helped contribute to the streaming company’s “Black History Is Now” hub. 2 Chainz is curating the “I Love My HBCU” playlist which features tunes such as “Swag Surfin’,” “Back That Azz Up,” and “Poison.”
Ari Lennox and Lucky Daye are co-curating the “Black Love Mixtape” which launches on February 12. Keke Palmer took over the “Queen” playlist with songs by Aaliyah, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige, Brandy, SZA, and other R&B singers.
American Jazz artist Keyon Harrold Sr., his son Keyon Harrold Jr., and the Color of Change organization are using the Black Lives Matter playlist to further the conversation about racial justice. Amaarae is presenting Afrofuturism in music with “Black To The Future.”
In addition, Spotify licensed images from seven Black photographers to create cover art for 8 playlists throughout the month of February. Adreinne Waheed, Doug Segars, Adrian Octavious Walker, Black Archives, Andre Wagner, Erica Génécé, and Adreinne Wahee were tapped for the task.
Besides previously presenting original podcasts like Jemele Hill is Unbothered and The Michelle Obama Podcast, Spotify is releasing new podcasts and special guest episodes with Black creators like Danyel Smith, Van Lathan, Rachel Lindsay, and Bakari Sellers. The streamer is also offering new Hip Hop-centered playlists.
Spotify’s newly launched Hip Hop playlists:
- New Joints: “Simply put, these are the newest rap songs our editors think fans should know.”
- Door Knockers: “A playlist celebrating trailblazing women in hip-hop history.”
- Trophy Room: “This mood-based playlist is for anyone who’s feeling celebratory.”
- City To City: “This playlist features songs from the Drill scenes of New York, London, and Chicago.”
Three Spotify playlists have adopted new looks and sounds:
- Westside Story: “Formerly of the moniker ‘Cali Fire,’ this playlist has expanded its scope beyond California to cover the entirety of the West Coast.”
- No Cap: “Previously called ‘The Realest Down South,’ this mix features Southern artists, old and new.”
- Out The Mud: “’Off The Strength’ fans can now find street artists on this refreshed playlist.”
