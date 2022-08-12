2 Chainz Franchising Esco Restaurant To New Locations Around The U.S. After Battle With Pablo Escobar’s Family

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper 2 Chainz will be opening multiple locations of his trendy Esco restaurant all throughout the country. Read more about the expansion!

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz will be opening multiple locations of his trendy Esco restaurant all throughout the country, creating a movement inspired by the success of his three spots in the Peachtree City.

Franchise Times reported that after the star settled his 2020 lawsuit with the family of Pablo Escobar for $15,000, ending their dispute over the estate’s intellectual property rights, he was free to expand the eatery and hang out in a significant way.

The chart-topper talked about his fleet of restaurants, saying they are kind of like a lounge.

“It’s more lounge with great food and great atmosphere. Of course, we have the best drinks in town. We also have hookahs that attract pretty women, which attract playa guys,” he said.

His business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard added, “We’re a restaurant during the day, lounge by night. That’s the culture we create.” The food menu, she noted, includes “lots of things you may not see in restaurants late at night,” such as lobster tail, lamb chops and blackened catfish topped with crab meat.”

Dillard shared that the first Esco franchisee is Jessica Shinholster. She signed on to open a location in Columbus, Ohio. Now the team is finalizing contracts for spots to open in Dallas, Texas, and Memphis, Tennessee.