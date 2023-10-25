2 Chainz Talks Dealing With Anxiety From Competing With Lil Wayne

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The College Park native and Hollygrove native are preparing to drop a joint album.

Two Grammy-winning southerners will once again join forces for a new collaborative project. Atlanta-bred rapper 2 Chainz and New Orleans-bred rapper Lil Wayne united for the upcoming Welcome 2 ColleGrove.

Previously, 2 Chainz released 2016’s ColleGrove which heavily featured Lil Wayne. The two Hip-Hop stars officially collaborated for the Welcome 2 ColleGrove sequel which lists both men as lead artists for the album.

Apple Music’s Zane Lowe recently spoke to 2 Chainz about Welcome 2 ColleGrove and working with the Young Money leader. Chainz admitted to feeling some competitive pressure from having to record bars with one of the all-time greats.

“I think me and him just have that chemistry,” said 2 Chainz about Lil Wayne. “We enjoy working with each other a lot, and it’s a lot of respect there. And as I always say, steel sharpens steel.”

He continued, “So, it’s always that little piece of anxiety of knowing that this verse has to be better than the last one. I think it’s healthy. I think competition is healthy in any and everything that we do.”

The original ColleGrove debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 by earning 53,000 first-week units. Reports suggested the LP was meant to be an official joint effort by Chainz and Wayne but record label issues prevented that from happening.

As part of the rollout for Welcome 2 ColleGrove, Lil Wayne will present new episodes of Young Money Radio on Apple Music. A trailer for the series features a conversation with 2 Chainz. Young Money Radio premieres on October 27. Welcome 2 ColleGrove drops on November 17.