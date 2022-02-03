2 Chainz Partners With Krystal For Giant Shoe Box Installation In Midtown Atlanta [PHOTOS]

The ATL rep also signs a multi-level deal with the Krystal restaurant chain.

Back in 2017, Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps promoted his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album by setting up a Pink Trap House in his hometown. The Atlanta area native once again thought of a unique promotional tactic for his upcoming project.

Dope Don’t Sell Itself arrives on Friday (February 4). College Park’s 2 Chainz partnered with Amazon Music’s Rotation and Krystal to present a life-sized shoebox installation located at a Krystal restaurant in Midtown Atlanta.

Inside the Stash Box, fans were able to shop for Dope Don’t Sell Itself merchandise, take their shot at the cash grab box, and get to hear 2 Chainz discuss each Dope Don’t Sell Itself track.

2 Chainz also announced he inked a multi-level partnership deal with Krystal. The former Virginia State University student was named the first head of creative marketing for the company which will allow him to reimagine the restaurants.

In addition, Krystal tapped 2 Chainz to open a custom co-branded restaurant near the company’s current headquarters in College Park. The 44-year-old musician/entrepreneur will help develop a “Luxe Line” of premium food products for the brand.

The 12-track Dope Don’t Sell Itself features Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, Jacquees, and more. 2 Chainz’s seventh studio LP hosts the singles “Million Dollars Worth of Game” and “Pop Music.”

Photos via Theory Communications