Tyga’s Mother Has Died—2 Chainz, Pusha T & More Pay Tribute

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop extends our condolences to the Tyga and his family during this difficult time.

Tyga has been showered with support from his peers within the Hip-Hop community after he revealed his mother has died.

On Friday (February 21), the West Coast native shared a carousel post on Instagram featuring a torrent of photos of himself and his late mother, Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen, serving as a tribute in honor of her life amid her untimely death. In the lengthy caption of the post, Tyga opened up about processing the loss of one of the most “meaningful” people in his life.

“I been trying to understand and process why God takes the most meaningful and most beautifulest people away from us,” Tyga wrote in part. “But I know I’ll never get an answer that will fill the emptiness in my heart [heartbreak emoji]. Can’t imagine life without you by my side. You were the best and most supportive person in my life, you always made things better when I felt at my lowest and worst.”

Tyga continued, “I would trade anything just to be able to be with you again. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. and I can’t wait for the day until we’re together again. I’ll see you soon and save me a spot right next to you in paradise.

He signed off on the post writing, “I Love you forever mom and I’ll do my best to celebrate you with every moment that I have left. Pasionaye Nicole Nguyen 9/11/71- 1/18/25. You took one of your best angels back GOD. I hope you know that.”

While T-Raww didn’t reveal any details surrounding the death of his mother, according to the caption of the post, she was in her early fifties. A number of Tyga’s rap peers, including artists such as Lil Twist, Pusha T, Big Sean, Tony Yayo and more commented on the post to show their support to T-Raww as he navigates the immense lose of a parent.

“sorry for your loss brudda god bless you,” Casey Veggies wrote in a comment on the post.

2 Chainz added, “My condolences,” to which Jae Millz added, “Sending my condolences my brother.”

In a pair of follow-up Instagram Story posts, Tyga called his deceased mother his “guardian angel” and professed his unconditional love for her.

See the tribute Tyga shared honoring his mother in the post above.