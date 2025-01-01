2 Chainz Teases Multiple New Albums While Touting Success Of 2024 Business Empire

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Catch up on 2 Chainz’s incredible year as he shares his gratitude for a booming 2024 in both music and business.

2 Chainz is headed into the new year not only on his entrepreneurial tip but also digging deep into his artist bag.

On Tuesday (December 31), the Atlanta rapper shared a post on Instagram video reflecting on a highly successful year for both his music career and flourishing business ventures. 2 Chainz, also known as Toni, highlighted his gratitude for a booming 2024 and hinted at exciting plans for the year ahead.

“Yo, yo, yo, you know what I’m saying, quick little 2024 recap,” 2 Chainz began. “Very thankful for the year. Business is definitely booming.”

As 2 Chainz went on to celebrate, he zeroed in on some of the highs for several of his holdings from his business empire, including his popular Atlanta nightlife hotspot Candyland.

“Hands down, best vibe in the city [Candyland],” he said in part.

He also gave a shoutout to the NBA’s G-League squad for the Atlanta Hawks, the College Park Sky House, which he’s been a part of the ownership group for since he acquired a minority stake in 2019. Additionally, killing two birds with one stone, he also celebrated the pride he has in his Smoothie King franchise located in the State Farm Arena where both the teams play games during the season.

” Can’t forget about the College Park Sky Hawks,” he said. “We won that game yesterday. Can’t forget about the Smoothie King. Anytime you in State Farm Arena, you at a concert, you at a game, you at an event, that Smoothie King, that’s Toni’s.”

The rapper-turned-entrepreneur didn’t stop there, shining a spotlight on his vegan pizza brand Pizza Fedora, which he declared as “the best vegan pizza in America.” He also reflected on repurposing the iconic Zesto’s locations in Atlanta, further expanding his influence in the city.

“So business really booming,” he said.

Looking ahead, 2 Chainz circled back to his true bread and butter by announcing the plans he has to balance his entrepreneurial success with a renewed focus on music.

“Now it’s 2025, I’m about to put the music with the madness, you feel me?” he teased.

He continued, declaring that humility would take a back seat while addressed doubters directly.

“We’re going to just ball the humble stuff up for a minute and throw it out the window because some of you negroes done bumped your f#cking head thinking you can f#ck with this campaign.”

In the caption of the post, 2 Chainz further previewed what he has up his sleeve, writing, “3 new projects in 2025 2 of which are 90% done.”

2 Chainz’ fans are likely delighted to hear of his plans to release new music, considering his last solo album released arrived in 2022 in the form of his Dope Don’t Sell Itself effort.

The LP, which included collaborations with Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, and Moneybagg Yo, is the only other project 2 Chainz has released outside of his 2023 Welcome 2 Collegrove collaborative album with Lil Wayne—and that arrived well over a year ago now at this point. While his entrepreneurial ventures have kept him busy, fans can now look forward to a return to music as he gears up for new projects in 2025.