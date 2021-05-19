2021 BET Awards To Return In June With Live, Vaccinated Audience

The official 2021 nominations will be announced in the coming weeks.

After over a year-long COVID-19 pandemic caused most of the entertainment business to shut down, sectors of the industry are starting to open back up to the public. For example, Black Entertainment Television is set to have a live crowd for its flagship award show this summer.

The 2021 BET Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 27 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Organizers for the event plan to have a vaccinated audience present for the ceremony.

Beginning May 27, vaccinated individuals can register to be in attendance for the BET Awards. The network is said to be working closely with Los Angeles County in support of community vaccination efforts and in adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, BET has been at the forefront of recovery efforts for our community, turning entertainment touchpoints into opportunities to empower our audiences and help combat the disproportionate impacts of COVID-19,” stated Scott Mills, BET President.

Mills continued, “Vaccination rates among Black Americans are significantly lower than other communities. We are committed to using our signature programming event – The BET Awards – to encourage vaccination in our community.”

The 2020 BET Awards was among the first live televised events to air during the coronavirus crisis. The three-hour program featured socially-distanced “artist-generated content” such as pre-recorded performances and packages.

Scott Mills said at the time, “Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards plays for so many, and the challenging times we find ourselves in, we know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020.”

Over 3.7 million viewers watched the 2020 BET Awards via a multi-network simulcast that included CBS. In addition, the show generated a reported 31 million views across BET Digital and 30 million views on BET Social.

Actress/comedian Amanda Seales hosted last year’s BET Awards. Roddy Ricch’s Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial won Album Of The Year. The Compton-bred rhymer also took home the trophy for Best New Artist.

DJ Khaled’s “Higher” featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend was named Video Of The Year. Best Female Hip-Hop Artist went to Megan Thee Stallion. Best Male Hip-Hop Artist was awarded to DaBaby. Queen & Slim won Best Movie.