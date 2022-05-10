2022 Hip Hop Film Festival Returns For 7th Season

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Meta-based TV show ‘Becoming The Moettes’ is set to premiere at the event.

The Harlem Film House presents the 7th annual Hip Hop Film Festival which takes place from August 11 through August 20 in Brooklyn, New York.

47films.tv, the Harlem Film House VR Metaverse, and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will host block parties, rap battles, Master Cyphers, and more. For the first time since 2019, the HHFF is holding four days of in-person screenings as well.

“Alamo Drafthouse is known for showing the largest variety of films and diverse genres than any other cinema every year in support of both emerging and established filmmakers,” says Shelli Taylor, CEO of Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. “We are honored to continue this tradition with CR Capers and the Hip Hop Film Festival.”

Black Filmmakers Foundation founder Warrington Hudlin will receive the G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) Award at the 2022 HHFF. Along with his brother, Reginald Hudlin, Warrington produced movies such as 1990’s House Party, 1992’s Bebe’s Kids, and 1998’s Ride.

Several Filmmakers Will Win Special Awards At The Hip Hop Film Festival

The HHFF honored rapper/actress Dana “Queen Latifah” Owens with the G.O.A.T. Award in 2021. This year’s edition of the festival will also name a Best Festival winner as well as winners in other categories.

Winning films have the chance to secure prizes that include acquisition and licensing meetings. Additionally, the ACT UP! Screenwriter’s competition winner will earn an all-inclusive, 3-week trip to the Nostos Screenwriting Retreat in Tuscany, Italy. The ACT UP! winner also gains direct entry into Final Draft’s BIG Break competition.

The Hip Hop Film Festival will also premiere the first-ever Meta-based television show titled Becoming The Moettes. Harlem Film House and Hip Hop Film Festival founder/CEO CR Capers directed the program.

“I truly believe in the power of immersive content,” says CR Capers. “It allows the audience to experience narratives in a new way. I am very excited to share what we have been working on, and to show the industry what a little imagination can produce in the MetaVerse.”