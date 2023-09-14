2023 MTV Video Music Awards Viewership Jumps 37% From 2022

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Women in Hip-Hop took center stage at the show.

MTV presented its annual Video Music Awards on September 12, 2023. The event in Newark, New Jersey featured multiple standout moments by some of today’s top female rappers.

Nicki Minaj hosted the 2023 VMAs. The Queens-raised MC also performed as part of the Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Medley. She had her own set (“Last Time I Saw You,” “Big Difference”) as well.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion hit the stage to perform their new “Bongos” collaboration for the first time. Plus, Doja Cat ran through “Attention,” “Paint the Town Red” and “Demons” on the show.

There was intrigue about this year’s VMAs among music fans because the ceremony highlighted so many female rap stars. A-listers like Taylor Swift, Diddy, Lil Wayne, and Shakira also took part in the show.

According to Deadline, MTV saw an increase in viewership compared to the previous Video Music Awards. The 2023 edition reportedly drew around 865,000 viewers, up from 2022’s 630,000 viewers.

That 37% increase is based on fast national data for only the MTV linear channel. The VMAs also broadcast on additional Paramount Global-owned networks like BET, VH1, and Comedy Central.

In addition, the 2023 Video Music Awards scored a 1.03 in the key 18-49 demographic which represents a 77% jump from last year’s 0.58 rating. A 1.03 is the best rating for a VMA show since 2020.

While the viewership hikes for the 2023 VMAs cannot be solely attributed to the female rappers, the women of Hip-Hop did ignite online interest. Some of the most-watched YouTube clips from the ceremony featured them.

Doja Cat’s Video Music Awards performance has amassed over 2.1 million views on YouTube. Cardi and Megan’s “Bongos” currently has 1.9 million plays on the platform. The Nicki Minaj video has 1.3 million views.

Additionally, “Paint the Town Red” by Doja Cat leads Shazam’s Top 200 chart in the United States. “Bongos” sits at No. 3 on those rankings. Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” holds onto the No. 18 position.