2023 Tribeca Festival To Premiere Docs Featuring Jay-Z & Fat Joe

‘Exposing Parchman’ and ‘De La Calle’ will screen at the annual NYC event.

The 2023 Tribeca Festival takes place June 7-18 in New York City. This year’s TV & NOW lineup includes projects involving Hip Hop legends Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter and Joseph “Fat Joe” Cartagena.

A&E’s Exposing Parchman investigative documentary will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation/Team Roc played a vital role in the legal battles to protect inmates from the inhumane conditions inside the Parchman Farm prison in Mississippi.

De La Calle will also premiere during the Tribeca Festival. Paramount+ presents the docuseries covering the evolution of Urbano music and cultures. Fat Joe, Juelz Santana, and other recording artists appear in the Nick Barili-hosted project.

In addition, 2023 Tribeca festivalgoers will have the chance to see BET+’s Diarra From Detroit produced by Kenya Barris, HBO’s The Golden Boy doc about Oscar De La Hoya, Apple TV+’s Swagger inspired by Kevin Durant, and other shows/films.

“There’s genuinely something for everyone in our Tribeca Festival TV selection. From romance in the 18th Century to a hilarious mystery in modern day Detroit; from a sports legend in the ring to Hip Hop heroes in the Bronx; from zombies in post-apocalyptic Manhattan to cannibalism in Washington Heights,” says Liza Domnitz, Tribeca Senior Programmer.

Domnitz continues, “Similarly, a fantastic variety of projects commemorate the 10th anniversary of indie episodic at Tribeca, offering attendees the chance to see the next generation of provocative and unique stories.”

In its tenth year, the Tribeca Festival’s NOW program uncovers independent episodic work. The 2023 NOW showcase highlights eight selections, including the Hey, Joe cooking show featuring Philadelphia-based pizza chef Joe Beddia.