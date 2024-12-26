21 Savage Authors Financial Literacy Toolkit & Gives Away As Christmas Presents For Students

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper 21 Savage spread community-focused joy during his sixth annual toy drive, honoring local families and his growing legacy.

On a crisp December evening, rapper 21 Savage transformed a local community center into a hub of generosity.

The Grammy Award-winner hosted his sixth annual holiday toy drive Wednesday at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts & Community Center, bringing joy to over 1,000 families in need.

With gifts stacking into the thousands and proclamations in his honor, the day became a moment of celebration not just for his philanthropy but for the lives he’s helped along the way.

More than 3,000 toys, bicycles, and clothing items were handed out, along with warm meals for the families who arrived seeking a bit of holiday comfort.

The event, spearheaded by 21 Savage’s Leading By Example Foundation, underscores his continued dedication to improving lives in his hometown and beyond.

The rapper also received official recognition for his work—December 21 was proclaimed “21 Savage Day” in both DeKalb County and the state of Georgia.

“21 Savage’s continued dedication to uplifting his community is truly remarkable,” said Congressman Hank Johnson, one of several community leaders in attendance.

Johnson and Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson presented the rapper with four proclamations and two Community Action Awards during the event, commending his far-reaching impact.

The toy drive is one of several annual initiatives led by the foundation. In August, 21 Savage hosted a back-to-school drive that introduced Atlanta’s first-ever Social Impact Village, connecting students with free resources and nonprofit organizations.

His commitment to education extends further through financial literacy efforts, including the distribution of a free guide titled Master Your Money Financial Success 101 Guide With 21 Savage, which was made available at the toy drive and continues to be online.



