21 Savage & Chime’s Second Financial Literacy Campaign To Award $100,000 in Scholarships

21 Savage teamed up with Chime to deliver students a six-course online program in financial literacy for the second year.

21 Savage and his “Leading By Example” Foundation is partnering with Chime for the second year of his “Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign”.

The campaign aims to teach kids in grades 9-12 the importance of financial literacy and help them earn scholarships.

Students complete a new six-course certified literacy program on subjects including understanding credit reports and scores and using credit cards. The online courses also help students gain an understanding of ways to plan and pay for college. Once all six courses are complete, candidates can apply to win one of 100 “Bank Account Program” scholarships worth $1,000, awarded by Chime and 21 Savage.

21 Savage shared a campaign ad explaining the importance of financial literacy.

“Ain’t no stopping us. Invest in yourself,” he wrote in the caption. “Learn the right money moves and empower the next generation. That’s why I’m bringing back my Bank Account scholarship with @chime for round 2 !!! We’re giving $1000 scholarships to 100 students between 9th -12th grade. Learn more at chime.com/21savage”

Chime says they have returned to the program with 21 Savage “to support communities and help you secure the bag. But this time, we’re taking the Bank Account campaign back to where it all started—Atlanta.”

21 Is Refurbishing A Basketball Court In Atlanta

Additionally, the campaign has linked with an Atlanta artist to refurbish a local basketball court.

“We believe financial literacy can empower communities for generations to come. With that in mind, we’ve teamed up with muralist George Baker to turn an Atlanta basketball court into a vibrant reminder of what a little positive change can bring.”

Earlier this month, 21 Savage shared some images from the basketball court in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward.

Furthermore, the Atlanta rapper may continue his ventures in youth empowerment. He took to Twitter last month to announce, “I want to build a school !”

However, fans of the “Bank Account” rapper need not fear as 21 Savage is still releasing music. He features on “Outlawz” with Rick Ross and Jazmine Sullivan, listen to it below.

