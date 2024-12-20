21 Savage Faces Backlash Over Atlanta Rappers Rankings 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

21 Savage ruffled feathers online following a recent podcast appearance where he ranked the best rappers in Atlanta.

The London-born Atlanta-raised artist recently appeared on the “DeepCut with VicBlends” podcast. During the conversation the host asked him to rank the best rappers in Atlanta. He gave him a list of five to choose from: Young Thug, Lil Baby, JID and Future.

21 Savage began by crowning himself the top Atlanta rapper. He went on to rank his “Surround Sound” collaborator JID in the second spot while frequent collaborator Young Thug placed at No. 3. He finished off the list with Lil Baby at No. 4 with Future snatching the final spot.

21 Savage added a disclaimer after completing the list, stating, “If it’s off song-making, Pluto would be No. 1.”

21 Savage when asked to rank these Atlanta rappers based on lyrics 👀



1. 21 SAVAGE

2. JID

3. YOUNG THUG

4. LIL BABY

5. FUTURE pic.twitter.com/7w9rQrIKDK — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) December 20, 2024

However, his list sparked controversy online, with many challenging 21 Savage’s rankings—particularly his decision to name himself the best rapper from Atlanta.

“I don’t think there is a better rapper than Future in atlanta as this point,” one person said. “wtf bro tripping.”

Users also took exception to Dreamville Record’s JID placement at No. 2.

“21 savage hasn’t lyrically rapped anything better than JID in his life,” one wrote. Let’s start there.” Another person chimed in with, “I’m listening to JID’s verse on “Fuel” at the moment and 21 Savage is out his black ass mind if he thinks he is lyrically better than JID.”

Although his placement atop the Atlanta rapper’s list was disputed, 21 Savage’s No.1 album is undeniable. He debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 with american dream.

The star-studded 15-track project features the likes of Young Thug, Travis Scott, Lil Durk, Doja Cat, Metro Boomin, Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz, and many more.