21 Savage Hosts Sixth Annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive” [PHOTOS]

The “Bank Account” rhymer showed up in Decatur to help give out supplies to children.

21 Savage (born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) once again assisted in giving back to his local community in the Atlanta area for the sixth annual “Issa Back 2 School Drive.”

The Grammy-winning rap star and his Leading By Example Foundation partnered with Chime, Juma.org, Amazon Music, Reebok, Momma Flystyle, Dekalb County, and Cosmopolitan Night Club for the charity event.

21 Savage was in attendance for the August 1 “Issa Back 2 School Drive” in Decatur which followed COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Students and families were able to pick up school supplies including backpacks, notebooks, and headphones as well as uniforms and shoes.

“Issa Back 2 School Drive” also offered BBQ, cotton candy, popcorn, Twice as Nice Italian ice, two bounce houses, and an inflatable basketball goal.

In addition, attendees were presented financial literacy information as part of 21 Savage’s national Bank Account campaign which was originally launched in 2018 with the educational nonprofit organization Get Schooled.

The I Am > I Was album creator also donated $25,000 to the City of Atlanta’s #ATLStrong COVID-19 relief fund established by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

In 2020, 21 Savage’s Leading By Example Foundation and Chime launched a certified six-course online program as part of the Bank Account Financial Literacy initiative that included the Bank Account Challenge scholarship program.