21 Savage & Metro Boomin Release ‘Savage Mode 2’ Trailer Featuring Morgan Freeman

A few weeks ago, one fan started a Change.org petition calling for 21 Savage and Metro Boomin to finally drop the sequel to their Savage Mode project. This week, the two Trap representatives revealed Savage Mode 2 is set to arrive on Friday, October 2.
21 Savage’s YouTube channel published a Gibson Hazard-directed trailer for the upcoming body of work. The 80-second teaser includes narration by Hollywood legend Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption, The Dark Knight).
The original Savage Mode came out in 2016. Atlanta rapper Shéyaa Bin “21 Savage” Abraham-Joseph and St. Louis producer Leland “Metro Boomin” Wayne came together on that EP to craft songs such as “No Heart” and “X” featuring Future.
Metro has also created joint projects with 21 Savage and Offset (Without Warning), Big Sean (Double or Nothing), and Nav (Perfect Timing). Plus, he released his solo effort Not All Heroes Wear Capes. 21’s discography includes the studio LPs Issa Album and I Am > I Was.