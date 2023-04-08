21 Savage & More Musicians Sign Items For Grammy Museum’s Online Auction

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Find out how you can bid on guitars, cassettes, CDs, and microphones.

The Grammy Museum announced an online auction via Charitybuzz which features items signed by various artists like Atlanta rapper 21 Savage.

A-list names such as Bad Bunny, Sheryl Crow, Dr. Dre, Mick Fleetwood, Lizzo, Bonnie Raitt, Smokey Robinson, and Harry Styles autographed guitars backstage at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

Additionally, Luke Combs, Miley Cyrus, Luis Fonsi, Jonas Brothers, Steve Lacy, Shawn Mendes, Kim Petras, Nile Rodgers, Slash, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, Joe Bonamassa, and Brandi Carlile signed memorabilia as well.

For example, Atlanta-raised Hip Hop star 21 Savage put his signature on the cassette version of the Issa Album. That 2017 project served as the Slaughter Gang leader’s debut major-label studio LP. The Recording Industry Association of America certified Issa Album as Platinum.

In addition to 21 Savage, “About Damn Time” hitmaker Lizzo signed a new Gibson SG electric guitar. R&B singer/songwriter Miguel signed a Shure microphone. One Beledll acoustic guitar has the signatures of Lionel Richie, LL Cool J, Gary Clark Jr. Meghan Trainer, Common, and Pentatonix.

The Grammy Museum online auction via Charitybuzz runs through April 13, 2023, at Charitybuzz.com. Established in 2008, the Grammy Museum is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a greater understanding of the history and significance of music through exhibits, education, grants, preservation initiatives, and public programming.