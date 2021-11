21 Savage decided to give back to the Fourth Ward in Atlanta by refurbishing an old run-down basketball court! Check out the details!

21 Savage is all about that hoop life.

Well, not in the way that J. Cole is. But in the way that will use the sport in the hood to change the lives of Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward.

The Atlanta rapper has partnered with online banking company Chime to refurbish a Parkway-Wabash basketball court.

While the kids are shooting hoops, they will also get some financial literacy and money management game.

But Chime and the British-born, Atlanta-made rapper are not the only ones who made this court possible for the young people in his hometown. According to 11alive.com, he also connected with Leading By Example Foundation, Project Backboard, and Atlanta muralist George Baker to make his park an engaging reality.

He posted about this basketball court.

“Takin it back to where it needs to be. ATL we outside 🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀 #BankAccountAtHome,” 21 Savage wrote.

The news came a week after he declared on Twitter that he wanted to hop into education and construct a learning institution. On October 29, he tweeted, “I want to build a school !”

I want to build a school ! — Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) October 30, 2021

As reported by AllHipHop.com, 21 Savage has been working with Chime to do some incredible things around money and community. A little over a year ago, the two launched a bank account financial literacy campaign and scholarship challenge.

During that campaign, students who met the requirements and completed the 6-part playlist before December 4, 2020, and became eligible to win one of the 100 grants.

“I’m happy to team up with Chime to make this year’s Bank Account Campaign bigger than ever with a new national financial literacy and scholarship program,” said Savage. “I’ve been an advocate for financial literacy because I believe it can help free youth to focus on the more important things in life.”

For more information about 21 Savage and Chime’s Bank Account Financial Literacy Campaign and Bank Account Challenge scholarships, visit www.chime.com/21savage.