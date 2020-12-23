21 Savage Presents “Holiday Wish Granting Party” At Georgia YMCA [PHOTOS]

(AllHipHop News)
Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph (aka 21 Savage) and his Leading By Example Foundation partnered with the YMCA to help brighten some people’s holiday season. They recently delivered gifts to the Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
Savage and LBE gave each child in attendance Christmas gifts and meals for their whole families. In addition, the “Bank Account” rapper partnered with Black-owned holiday apparel brand Black Santa to create “21 Savage X Black Santa” holiday sweatshirts to give away at the location.
The “21 Savage X Black Santa” merchandise is also available for a limited time at www.blacksanta.com for $50. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the nonprofit Leading By Example Foundation which has spearheaded campaigns to create social awareness around financial literacy.
The YMCA giveaway event was attended by 21 Savage’s manager Justin “Meezy” Williams, DeKalb County Super District 7 Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, and Georgia State Representative Billy Mitchell.