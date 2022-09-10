21 Savage Runs A ‘Hail Mary’ In Criminal Case, Hoping To Stop Deportation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper is ultimately fighting for his right to stay in the country.

21 Savage, the Atlanta-raised and London-born rapper has asked a judge to impede some evidence from a previous run-in with law enforcement, an altercation he believes was unlawful.

According to TMZ, the “Rap Saved Me” artist wants any evidence connected to his 2019 traffic stop suppressed.

His lawyers have filed a motion to have a court stop the prosecution from using it because he believes the officers had no reason to pull him over. He says if they would not have flagged him in the first place, they would not have found the narcotics and weapons in the vehicle.

A police report alleges 21 Savage tossed a bottle of codeine out of the car when he and his entourage were pulled over. They also say they found a firearm in the car.

If he is convicted of this crime, the artist will be deported back to the United Kingdom. However he argues, he should not have been stopped in the first place, and outside of the lean allegedly thrown out the window, having a gun is not an issue.

“There was no illegality for the weapon to be in the car,” 21 Savage stated.

Allhiphop.com reported in April of 2022 that the artist’s three-year immigration status woes have taken a turn for the worst.

Back then, the Dekalb County District Attorney’s office put a hold on his immigration fight while criminal charges filed by ICE are cleared up. He simply has no idea what will happen if his Hail Mary of the defense – they should not have stopped me in the first place – does work.