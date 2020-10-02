21 Savage Talks Meeting With Jay-Z & Beyoncé After Being Detained By ICE

By : / Categories : News / October 2, 2020

The southern rhymer's 'Savage Mode II' arrives on DSPs.

(AllHipHop News) 

Shéyaa Bin “21 Savage” Abraham-Joseph became one of the faces of immigration reform when the London-born rapper was taken into custody by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2019. The U.S. government claimed 21 Savage was in the country unlawfully because his non-immigrant visa had expired after coming to America as a child.

According to reports at the time, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter hired attorney Alex Spiro to help Abraham-Joseph fight possible deportation back to the United Kingdom. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management/record company publicly supported the Atlanta resident as well. Carter called the ICE arrest “an absolute travesty.”

21 Savage recently sat down with Big Bank and DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast to promote his new Savage Mode II project with Metro Boomin. The 27-year-old Grammy winner also spoke about meeting with Jay-Z after the billionaire Hip Hop mogul helped him with his immigration situation.

“When I got out, I pulled up on Jay-Z at his house. Him and Beyoncé were in there,” recalled Savage. “We were kicking it. He a regular n-gga. When I first got out, I texted him like, ‘I’mma pay you back.’ He was like, ‘I don’t want your money.’ He said, ‘Pay me back by being great.’ So I pulled up on him, chopped it up, and just thanked him because he ain’t have to do that sh-t.”

21 Savage also addressed associates that did not back him while he was locked up. He added, “When I got out I really started to see all the love. I was like, ‘Damn, that’s crazy.’ And I noticed all the fake love too, all the n-ggas who didn’t show love. So if you wondering why I’ve been stiff on you since I got out, it’s ’cause you a b-tch, and you did not say ‘free me.'”

The Big Facts conversation also featured 21 Savage discussing police brutality, classic R&B music, financial literacy, COVID-19, and several other topics. Savage Mode II dropped today (October 2). The Metro Boomin-produced project features Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy.

Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tags : 21 Savage, Beyonce, Jay-Z




Scroll to Top