22Gz Released On Bail Following Arrest For Attempted Murder

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Atlantic Records artist 22gz was arrested on June 12. Authorities accuse him of shooting three people in Brooklyn in March.

Brooklyn drill rapper 22Gz is no longer behind bars.

According to New York City Department of Correction online records, 22Gz was released on bail on Thursday (June 16). The Atlantic Records artist was arrested for attempted murder on Sunday (June 12). His bail was set at $500,000.

Kodak Black, who signed 22Gz in 2018, celebrated his Sniper Gang member’s freedom on Instagram.

“Can’t Hold Da Snipe Back @22gzofficial,” Kodak Black wrote. “I’m Ready To See You Take The Whole New York Rap Scene Over Brother !!! Snipin & Twirlin.”

Prosecutors accused 22Gz of shooting three people in Brooklyn on March 6. A grand jury indicted him on charges of attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, assault and reckless endangerment.

22Gz, whose real name is Jeffrey Alexander, allegedly shot two victims in their legs. The other victim suffered a wound to the foot.

“This shooting not only wounded the victim but endangered the lives of everyone in a crowded club,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “Senseless gang rivalries fuel much of the gun violence in our communities and I remain committed to vigorously prosecuting anyone who engages in this criminal conduct.”

Police arrested 22Gz after his plane landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. He was scheduled to perform at Hot 97’s Summer Jam festival.