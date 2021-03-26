24kGoldn Drops Debut Album ‘El Dorado’ & Launches ‘El Dorado: The Game’

(AllHipHop News)
24kGoldn earned his first #1 on the Hot 100 and a 3x-Platinum plaque for his hit record “Mood” with Iann Dior. The San Francisco-raised entertainer has now let loose his first studio LP.
El Dorado arrived on Friday. Besides having Dior featured on “Mood,” 24kGoldn’s debut album also includes contributions by Future, DaBaby, and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd.
The rapper/singer born Golden Landis Von Jones performed “3,2,1” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday. Previously, 24kGoldn published an official music video for the El Dorado track in February.
In addition, 24kGoldn is launching El Dorado: The Game. Players will get the opportunity to win a cash prize. The Columbia recording artist is offering an AR experience with Scavengar as well.
24kGoldn will present a TikTok livestream concert on March 27 at 8 pm ET. Starting March 29, fans will also be able to compete on the Geojam app for a chance to win a private jet ride from Los Angeles to San Francisco in order to spend the day with the 20-year-old musician.
i’m gonna be performing the ENTIRE ALBUM on @tiktok_us live saturday the 27th so y’all better tune in cuz it’s gonna b insane 🌞 #eldorado pic.twitter.com/6vQFczYsCn
— 24kGoldn (@24kGoldn) March 26, 2021