24kGoldn & Iann Dior Score Their First No.1 Song With “Mood”

(AllHipHop News)
2020 has been a huge year for Golden “24kGoldn” Jones. The 19-year-old rapper from San Francisco won the fans-voted 10th spot on XXL‘s Freshman Class list, and now he has the #1 song in America.
24kGoldn’s “Mood” featuring Puerto Rican performer iann dior hit the top spot on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart this week. This is the first Number One for both artists.
“Mood” totaled 20.3 million streams, 7,000 downloads, and 62.9 million radio airplay audience impressions during the tracking week. That puts the record at #4 on the Streaming Songs chart, #6 on the Digital Song Sales chart, and #6 on the Radio Songs chart.
Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s former #1 “WAP” rose back to #2. The track tops the Streaming Songs chart and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for a ninth week.
Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” climbed one spot to #3. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” jumped two spots to #4. Internet Money and Gunna’s “Lemonade” featuring Don Toliver and NAV made it into the Top 10 by leapfrogging from #12 to #10.