24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Spends Fourth Week At No. 1

“Mood” is becoming one of the biggest hits of 2020. 24kGoldn and iann dior’s breakout collaboration stays atop the Hot 100 chart for a fourth nonconsecutive week. The record got a sales/streams boost with a remix featuring Justin Bieber and J Balvin.
For the first time, “Mood” also leads the Streaming Songs chart (25.3 million streams). Plus, the song sits at #1 on the Radio Songs, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Alternative Songs, and Hot Rap Songs charts.
Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk slips from #3 to #4. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” falls one spot to #5. Internet Money and Gunna’s “Lemonade” featuring Don Toliver and NAV reaches a new peak of #6.
Justin Bieber’s “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper jumps back into the Top 10 at #7. Pop Smoke’s “For the Night,” featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby returns to the Top 10 region at #10. Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion fell out of the Top 10 for the first time (#11).
