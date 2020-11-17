24kGoldn & Iann Dior’s “Mood” Spends Fourth Week At No. 1

"Mood" joins "The Box," "Blinding Lights," "Rockstar," and "WAP" as the only tracks to spend at least four weeks at No.1 this year.

“Mood” is becoming one of the biggest hits of 2020. 24kGoldn and iann dior’s breakout collaboration stays atop the Hot 100 chart for a fourth nonconsecutive week. The record got a sales/streams boost with a remix featuring Justin Bieber and J Balvin.

For the first time, “Mood” also leads the Streaming Songs chart (25.3 million streams). Plus, the song sits at #1 on the Radio Songs, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, Hot Alternative Songs, and Hot Rap Songs charts.

Elsewhere on the Hot 100, Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk slips from #3 to #4. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” falls one spot to #5. Internet Money and Gunna’s “Lemonade” featuring Don Toliver and NAV reaches a new peak of #6.

Justin Bieber’s “Holy” featuring Chance the Rapper jumps back into the Top 10 at #7. Pop Smoke’s “For the Night,” featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby returns to the Top 10 region at #10. Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion fell out of the Top 10 for the first time (#11).

