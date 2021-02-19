24kGoldn Reveals Release Date For Debut Album ‘El Dorado’

(AllHipHop News)
Next month will see the arrival of 24kGoldn’s first official studio LP. The 20-year-old San Francisco-raised rapper/singer appears ready to show the world he is not just a one-hit-wonder.
El Dorado is set to hit DSPs on March 26. As a precursor to the 2020 XXL Freshman Class member’s project, 24kGoldn released the Austin Peters-directed music video for the new single “3,2,1” on Friday.
“3,2,1” is the third record to drop from the upcoming El Dorado. “Coco” featuring DaBaby landed in December following the breakout success of last year’s “Mood” featuring Iann Dior.
“Mood” sat atop the Hot 100 for eight nonconsecutive weeks between October 2020 and January 2021. 24kGoldn and Iann Dior’s collaboration also reached the pinnacle of the Hot Rap Songs, Streaming Songs, Global 200, and other Billboard charts.
