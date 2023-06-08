2Pac’s Sister Releases Statement About Her Brother Receiving Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur accepted the honor on her brother’s behalf.

2Pac finally received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce immortalized the late rapper/actor on Hollywood Boulevard on June 7.

Dear Mama filmmaker Allen Hughes and radio personality Big Boy were among the attendees of 2Pac’s posthumous Walk of Fame ceremony. Activist/poet Jamal Joseph also attended the event.

2Pac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, accepted the star on her brother’s behalf. In addition, she released a statement about 2Pac being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We aren’t just honoring a star on the ground, we’re honoring the very essence of a person who fearlessly pursued his dreams and fought to turn them into reality,” she said. “This is 2Pac’s moment – the culmination of years of dedication and passion.”

Set Shakur continued, “Even before the world recognized his name, he dreamed of having a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. And today, the unveiling of 2Pac’s star not only pays tribute to his contributions to the entertainment industry but also speaks volumes about his lasting impact, even after 25 years.”

Prior to 2Pac’s September 1996 passing, he released the classic albums Me Against the World and All Eyez on Me. Several projects, such as The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, came out after his death.

2Pac also starred in movies such as Juice, Poetic Justice and Above the Rim. A biopic about his life, titled All Eyez on Me, hit theaters in 2017. Set Shakur concluded, “I couldn’t be prouder of my brother to watch his star now shine even brighter.”