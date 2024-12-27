42 Dugg Roasted Once Again After Lashing Out At Athletes Over Failed Sports Gambling Parlays

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Discover how 42 Dugg’s recent Twitter activity highlights the highs and lows of sports gambling, particularly after the Steelers’ defeat.

If there wasn’t a prime example of how the thrills of sports gambling can drive a sane person crazy, 42 Dugg’s recent Twitter activity should easily serve as one.

On Wednesday (December 25), the Create Music Group (CMG) signee spouted off on a scathing rant targeting veteran NFL quarterback Russell Wilson after his Pittsburgh Steelers were defeated by the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 29-10.

While the specifics of his bet weren’t revealed, its presumed that he either wagered a multi-leg parlay including Wilson or outright bet that the Steelers would defeat the Chiefs. No matter the case, things clearly went south for 42 Dugg, who let Wilson have a piece of his mind after sharing a tweet in the aftermath of the demoralizing loss.

“Russel Wilson so f#cking weak old a#s n#gga give it the f#ck up you costing n#ggas money cuz ,merrry f#cking Christmas dog,” 42 Dugg wrote in the tweet.

Russel Wilson so f###### weak old ass n#### give it the f### up you costing n##### money cuz ,merrry f###### Christmas dog — 42Dugg (@42_Dugg) December 25, 2024

It might be due to the fact that the Chiefs are 15-1 on the season, versus the 10-6 Steelers, or the fact that Wilson’s play has been up and down since he was traded from the Denver Broncos last year — but Twitter users went on to roast 42 Dugg for his terrible bet.

“Your biggest mistake was betting against the chiefs .. on a holiday at that,” one user wrote in a reply in the thread of the tweet.

Another user added, “N#### that s### aint his fault lmfaooo.”

Considering this is far from the first time 42 Dugg has tweeted his frustrations after coming out on the losing end of a bet, another user suggested the “We Paid” rapper address the real root of his issues and get help.

“Call the hotline, bro,” the user wrote in the tweet.

Prior to his latest outburst, 42 Dugg has gone on similar rampages in which he took out his frustrations on professional athletes. I ain’t even gone speak on Jalen hurts an hoe much he cost me last night

Earlier this month, he went after an entire NBA franchise with a tweet attacking the Sacramento Kings.

“The kings so F###### weak what the f### niggasbe having going on !!!!!!!!!” He wrote.

Additionally, he not only revealed lost an exorbitant sum of money on a bet contingent on the performance of Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, he also went after the Miami Heat franchise player Jimmy Butler.

Check out the string of tweets 42 Dugg was targeted in following his previous inflammatory remarks going viral in the post below.