EXCLUSIVE: 50 Cent & G Unit Intent On Recouping $250K From Young Buck Amid Legal Feud

The legal standoff between 50 Cent’s G Unit Records and Young Buck intensifies over a contested $250,000.

50 Cent is known for not letting a debt go—whether it’s a relatively small amount like the $50,000 Teairra Mari owes him or the $6 million he claims he lost when employees of Beam Suntory were busted in a scheme to defraud his liquor business, Sire Spirits.

So it should come as no surprise that 50 Cent refuses to let Young Buck off the hook in a disputed $250,000 claim hanging up the Tennessee rapper’s most recent bankruptcy proceeding.

The conflict centers around Young Buck’s 2014 contract, which stipulated he had to deliver two albums to 50 Cent’s label, G-Unit. The contract acknowledged an upfront payment of $250,000 to Young Buck, which was intended to be reclaimed through the future revenues of his solo project.

However, the scenario soured as Young Buck allegedly released numerous tracks without the consent or authorization of G-Unit Records, starkly violating the agreed terms. The breach led G-Unit to file a claim to recover the advanced $250,000, which Young Buck firmly contests.

Young Buck ended up filing for bankruptcy, claiming 50 Cent was sending him cease and desist notices to stop dropping new music, which would have allowed him to pay off the $250,000 and his other debts.

50 sCent ays Young Buck was pocketing money from the songs, which were really the property of G-Unit and meant to pay off the $250,000.

As a result, Young Buck filed for bankruptcy in 2020 to discharge his debts and restructure his finances. As AllHipHop reported, Young Buck filed a motion in March and argued that the funds he received weren’t a loan but an advance, pushing back against the need for reimbursement, particularly under a breach scenario.

G-Unit and 50 Cent’s response to Young Buck’s objection stresses the lack of merit in his counterclaims, emphasizing the necessity for him to fulfill his contractual obligations. 50 Cent is asking for restitution damages to prevent what he deems unjust enrichment on Young Buck’s end.