50 Cent Aims To Terrorize Fans With 3 New Horror Films For Halloween Season

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

50 Cent partnered with horror director/producer Eli Roth, who’s known for movies such as ‘Hostel’ and ‘The Green Inferno.’

50 Cent unveiled three films he’s working on with horror director/producer Eli Roth.

The G-Unit rapper teamed up with Eli Roth for a three-picture deal in 2020. Two years later, details about the movies emerged.

50 Cent and Eli Roth will produce three horror flicks: Creature House, The Gun and Trackmaster. The writers include Kirkland Morris, who worked on 50 Cent’s shows BMF and Power Book IV: Force.

“It was extremely important to me that through my horror slate we focus on increasing BIPOC representation,” 50 Cent told Deadline. “I feel like I have the best team in place here to do so.”

Eli Roth added, “I’m a huge fan of 50 as an artist and producer and am so excited to bring these stories to life. The whole team has put together an exciting trio of films which will terrify and thrill audiences globally.”

50 Cent and Eli Roth’s Creature House features a group of friends getting trapped in a horror movie museum. The film was written by Dallas Jackson and Kevin Grevioux.

The Gun tells the story of a man who finds a haunted gun while seeking revenge for his father’s murder. Kirkland Morris wrote the script.

Trackmaster depicts a rap duo who unwittingly releases a deadly spirit into the world. Justin Calen-Chenn penned the screenplay.