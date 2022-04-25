50 Cent Announces Israel Concert On 4th Of July

From Queens to the Middle East, the chart-topper artist is ready to tear the stage down.

50 Cent wants his fans to know the 2022 Super Bowl was just an appetizer on the mega-stars 2022 performance menu.

The Queens native will embark on a multi-country international tour stopping in several sports in Europe before he gets to through down in the Holy city of Jerusalem.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” rapper will open the tour in London and then make his way to Ireland, Scotland, Belgium, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland before making his way to Menora Mivtachim Arena on the American holiday, 4th of July.

With seven studio albums and 57 singles under his belt, the Grammy award winner is sure to give a phenomenal show, canvasing his three-decade-spanning career.

The artist took to social media to make the announcement, captioning on his Instagram, “Tel Aviv, Israel! It’s going down Monday, July 4th at the Menora Mivtachim Arena. We’re going to have a good time! Don’t Miss Out! Get your Tickets Today.”

As reported by AllHipHop.com, 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has been making noise lately, reviving a beef with rapper and reality star Benzino.

Over the weekend, he was put on blast by Ray Dog after he befriended Coy Lerai, the daughter of the Boston native. In a gang load of tweets,

Benzino alleged the rapper was being sued for the BMF trademark, improperly used in concert with his hit STARZ series.

Regardless of what Benzino might assert, 50 continues to juggle it all— beef, bags, and now a big ole tour— with a smile. #ProvingHowQueensGetTheMoney