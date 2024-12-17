50 Cent Appears To Make Light Of Andrew Schulz & Kendrick Lamar Situation & Fans Loathe It

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get the scoop on 50 Cent’s response to Andrew Schulz’s controversial rant on Kendrick Lamar.

50 Cent recently trolled comedian Andrew Schulz over his controversial rant on Kendrick Lamar, leaving die-hard fans of the West Coast rapper with a bad taste in their mouth.

The G-Unit Films mogul didn’t hold back during a lively interview on the FLAGRANT podcast, where he weighed in on Schulz’s recent rhetoric targeting Kendrick Lamar’s track “wacced out murals” from his GNX album.

50 Cent pressed the envelope over Schulz comments about having sex with Lamar against his own will in response to his bars from the song slamming white comedians for telling jokes about Black women. In his initial remarks, the G-Unit rapper called out Schulz for crossing the line, delivering both humor and sharp criticism in his signature style.

“I’m a fan of your work, but I don’t understand what got into you that made you say you was gonna f##k Kendrick,” 50 began, before being interrupted by Schulz attempting damage control, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, I said make sweet love.”

50 shot back, immediately clowning Schulz for his snarky retort while also seemingly trolling Lamar and his fans, who have routinely cited the “Heart Pt. 6” rapper’s upbringing in Compton and sensitive past with sexual assault.

“Oh, sweet love. I registered for it f##k,” he said. “This is from years and years of trauma. his comes from abuse from the neighborhood that I grew up in.”

Transitioning to the public’s reaction, 50 Cent commented on the uproar by downplaying the outrage the comedian’s comments generated as a byproduct of the art of comedy.

“For people to write petitions behind it, it’s crazy,” he said, referring to the backlash Schulz faced. “Look, I follow comedic culture. I watch the comedians. I enjoy them on another level. You are comedic.”

He continued, “When I watch them [comedians], I look and I go, there’s no point that you could do something that actually damages what they’ve developed.”

Backing up his point, 50 Cent fired off a stray shot after mentioned other performers like Kat Williams, pointing out their resilience despite missteps.

“Kat Williams can fight a 15-year-old kid that is his height and not do so well, right?” he said. “It does no damage to Kat Williams. He’s still that guy.”

Kendrick Lamar’s camp has yet to respond to the controversy, but fans have taken to social media to defend the rapper. Many weren’t nearly as amused by 50 Cent’s analysis of the situation and sounded off on his unpopular opinion in the comments section of a post AllHipHop shared covering the podcast clip.

“They’ll always find one of us who’s willing to Sellout,” one user wrote in the comments section of the post. Another user added, “@50cent a cornball , he just hating cuz when he cooled down @kendricklamar took the top spot at aftermath.”