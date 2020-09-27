50 Cent Backs Down From War With Dr. Dre’s Daughter Truly

(AllHipHop News) Dr. Dre’s Hip-Hop circle is a small one, almost a family.
So, it is quite natural that a family member pokes fun, says something slick, or disrespects the other.
It is also natural for someone to get buck and clap back — especially if she knows all of your real (off Instagram) business.
50 Cent tried to clown the already bitter divorce between his former boss, Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and his soon-to-be ex-wife Nicole Young. Earlier this month Fif wrote, “These b##ches be crazy how do you even ask for 2 million a month.”
Truly, the daughter of the couple caught wind of his smart-aleck remark and clapped back … hard.
“Haha… coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle. Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F##k you,” the young adult commented.
But she did not stop there. Another West Coast rapper was in the comments. Xzibit wrote, “WTF” and young Truly saw it.
He got some of her smoke too (maybe too much). She hit the former “Pimp My Ride” host with, “Wow Alvin… After everything my parents have done for you and your family, this is how you respond to a picture of my parents and I, and a quote calling my mom and b##ch… f##k you.”
She then took to her own Instagram story and published the following statement directly at 50 for taking pleasure in her family’s unraveling.
“The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely f##king disgusting and vile. Calling my mother, my dad’s wife, a b##ch is unforgivable. You have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident. 50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are.”
The USC student continued, “Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now. You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you’re a dick, but you just proved it yourself.”
50 Cent responded.
On his post, he said, “😆Dr dre’s daughter just told me to shut the f##k up. 🤐LOL.”
And when someone asked him if that was all of his response, he quipped, “Nah no clap back i’m gonna need dre to make the beats, new music coming soon.”
50 Cent signed to Shady Records/ Aftermath/ Interscope in 2004. He released four hit records before departing in 2014.