50 Cent Shares Why He Didn’t Buy BET: “Wasn’t Worth $3 Billion”

Mogul and his celebrity partners said they will get the big deal “next time.”

Paramount+ decided to take BET off the market last week, even after multiple big names made bids for ownership, which increased its value in the network’s eyes.

As previously reported, Tyler Perry, Diddy and 50 Cent were among the leading contenders to own the world’s first all-Black content cable channel and its affiliated platforms and streaming services.

Now, 50 Cent has explained why he stepped away from the deal. After seeing the hefty evaluation, 50 Cent said the asking price for ownership of BET was too much.

The “Get Rich or Die Trying” mogul also brought Kenya Barris and Shaquille O’Neal to the table for acquisition talks. But even with those heavy hitters, 50 Cent didn’t want to spend $3 billion on it.

Taking to Instagram, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of a headline that read: “Shaquille O’Neal and 50 Cent Fail to Secure $3,000,000,000 Worth Buy Out as 53YO Legend Makes $2 Billion Refusal.”

He wrote in the caption, “We will get them next time, @shaq. That s### wasn’t worth 3,000,000,000.”

Shaq echoed the sentiment in his own Instagram post, writing, “@50cent we’ll get em next time.

@weareauthentic @shaq @pepsi @csalter9 @kenyabarris.”