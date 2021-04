Julius “Dr. J.” Erving is widely considered one of the NBA’s most accomplished players. However, the Hall of Famer’s recent comments about Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James did not sit well with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Dr. J showed up on an episode of Posted Up with Chris Hayes, and he shared his top-two fantasy teams in basketball history. The 71-year-old sports legend named Oscar Robertson, Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, and Elgin Baylor as his starters.

Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Karl Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made Erving’s second team. However, 4-time NBA Most Valuable Player winner/4-time NBA champion LeBron James was omitted from both lineups which surprised some people.

“He’s the guy who has led the charge in terms of super teams…”@JuliusErving doesn't have LeBron on his top-two All-Time NBA teams 👀 Check out Posted Up with @ChrisBHaynes ➡️ https://t.co/LIqxEaKxVO pic.twitter.com/IROWlOSYkT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 27, 2021

“[James is] the guy who has led the charge in terms of super teams being put together. When he put together a team in Miami, he put together a team in Cleveland as well, and he put together a team in Los Angeles. So, he can pick his own team. I ain’t going to pick his team,” said Dr. J.

Hip Hop mogul 50 Cent was one of the people that took issue with Erving’s decision to snub the 17-time All-Star on what is essentially his list of the ten greatest basketball players. The G-Unit head blasted Irving on social media.

“Sounds like old hater s### to me! 😆,” wrote 50 Cent on Instagram in response to Dr. J excluding LeBron James from his all-time NBA teams. 50’s post received over 163,000 likes and more than 8,000 comments with IG users debating Dr. J’s take about James.